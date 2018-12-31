TWIST Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (TWIST)

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. TWIST has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $36.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TWIST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TWIST has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TWIST Profile

TWIST (CRYPTO:TWIST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2015. TWIST’s total supply is 218,551,257 coins. TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TWIST is twist.network.

TWIST Coin Trading

TWIST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TWIST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TWIST using one of the exchanges listed above.

