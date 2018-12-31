U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) Major Shareholder Acquires $93,486.97 in Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) major shareholder David Kanen acquired 87,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $93,486.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at $185,659.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

On Friday, December 21st, David Kanen sold 16,093 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $1,609.30.

On Monday, December 24th, David Kanen sold 42,658 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $29,434.02.

On Friday, December 14th, David Kanen acquired 136,936 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $168,431.28.

On Monday, December 3rd, David Kanen acquired 15,805 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $19,598.20.

On Thursday, November 29th, David Kanen acquired 388,804 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $431,572.44.

On Thursday, December 6th, David Kanen acquired 1,576,228 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $1,907,235.88.

PRTS opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.86.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,733,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) Major Shareholder Acquires $93,486.97 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/u-s-auto-parts-network-inc-prts-major-shareholder-acquires-93486-97-in-stock.html.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.