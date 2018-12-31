Ultra Lithium (ULI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Ultra Lithium Inc (CVE:ULI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

About Ultra Lithium (CVE:ULI)

Ultra Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the La Borita Brine Lithium project, which comprises 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,000 hectares located within the Lithium Triangle of Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia; the South Big Smoky Valley Brine Lithium project that consists of 659 mineral claims covering 12,500 hectares of land located in Clayton Valley, Nevada; the Georgia Lake property, which comprises 16 mineral claims covering 2,416 hectares of land located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario; and the Forgan Lake lithium property, which comprises approximately 256 hectares land in 16 units located in the Thunder Bay mining district in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

