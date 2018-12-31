United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $140,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 37.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

WVE stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.09. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 112.13% and a negative net margin of 1,114.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $582,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/united-services-automobile-association-acquires-new-position-in-wave-life-sciences-ltd-wve.html.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.