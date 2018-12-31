United Services Automobile Association Invests $234,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,974,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,474,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Appio purchased 25,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $584,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

