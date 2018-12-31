Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Receives $24.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Uniti Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. 1,747,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,727. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,299,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,626,000 after buying an additional 2,051,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,299,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,626,000 after buying an additional 2,051,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 73,009 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,345,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after buying an additional 109,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $45,068,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.