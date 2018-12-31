Univar Inc (UNVR) Receives $28.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Univar from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Univar in a report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Univar alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen D. Newlin acquired 3,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $69,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Carr acquired 1,500 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,095 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Univar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,229,000 after buying an additional 193,925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Univar during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193,925 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Univar by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Univar by 8.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 596,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,202 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,956. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Univar has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Univar had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.