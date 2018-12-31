Unum Group (UNM) Stake Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 40.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,761,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,891,000 after buying an additional 800,414 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 108,665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 793,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,871,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,202,000 after purchasing an additional 645,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,092,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 399,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $29.00 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

