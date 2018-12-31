Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $0.0705 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $704,527.00 and $449,617.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00001880 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.61 or 0.12024589 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00028682 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

