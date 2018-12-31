US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.43. 6,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $460.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 5,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

