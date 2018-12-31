Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,209,465 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 12,791,761 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,795,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,883.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Larusso sold 3,100 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $28,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 183,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 226,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $245.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

