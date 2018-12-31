ValuEngine Downgrades Lumber Liquidators (LL) to Sell

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. 1,721,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,569. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $287.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

