ValuEngine Downgrades OLYMPUS CORP/S (OCPNY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OCPNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Get OLYMPUS CORP/S alerts:

Shares of OCPNY opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. OLYMPUS CORP/S had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLYMPUS CORP/S Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.