Vanguard Group Inc Has $381.41 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $381,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $445,365.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 8,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $511,630.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,357 shares of company stock worth $4,193,785 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

