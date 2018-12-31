Vanguard Group Inc. Has $993.40 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $993,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,893,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 134,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.90.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $350,000.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $10,471,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,653,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,431,718.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

