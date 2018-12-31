Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,092,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the previous session’s volume of 179,784 shares.The stock last traded at $74.07 and had previously closed at $73.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000.

About Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

