Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 552,172 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 1,077,489 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,799,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $47.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.496 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

