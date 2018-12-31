Vaxart (VXRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.10

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 198.56% and a negative net margin of 330.79%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaxart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Vaxart worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines.

