Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $793,328.00

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io and Trade Satoshi. Verge has a total market cap of $106.48 million and $793,328.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00818441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00019259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00001249 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,172,086,051 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Gate.io, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Binance, Bittrex, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

