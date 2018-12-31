Veritec (VRTC) and IMPINJ (PI) Financial Analysis

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) and IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of IMPINJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of IMPINJ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Veritec and IMPINJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A IMPINJ 0 4 2 0 2.33

IMPINJ has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.93%. Given IMPINJ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMPINJ is more favorable than Veritec.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritec and IMPINJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $500,000.00 1.58 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A IMPINJ $125.30 million 2.49 -$17.32 million ($0.29) -50.10

Veritec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IMPINJ.

Volatility and Risk

Veritec has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPINJ has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and IMPINJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -121.54% N/A -539.51% IMPINJ -33.58% -20.18% -14.43%

Summary

IMPINJ beats Veritec on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritec Company Profile

Veritec, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform and provision of related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment. Additionally, the company offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform. In addition, the company's platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers' licenses, food, and luggage to consumer and business applications, including inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, airline, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

