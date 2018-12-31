Verition Fund Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BB&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,492,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BB&T by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BB&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BB&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,510,000 after acquiring an additional 861,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of BB&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,492,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

