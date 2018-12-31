Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Hostess Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.34. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

