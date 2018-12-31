Verity & Verity LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,242,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,797,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,339,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5,021.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $781,170,000 after buying an additional 1,308,534 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.75 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

