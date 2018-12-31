Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Holdings Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17,021.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,092 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $806,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,966,000 after purchasing an additional 449,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $201.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 6,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $1,309,942.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,333.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $814,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,507.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,825 shares of company stock worth $4,581,181. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $161.42 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.07 and a 52-week high of $194.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-vrtx-holdings-lifted-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.