Viacom (VIAB) PT Lowered to $30.00 at B. Riley

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VIAB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Viacom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Viacom stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Viacom has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viacom will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Viacom’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAB. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viacom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,167,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Viacom by 260.2% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 512,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 370,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viacom by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Viacom by 4.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

