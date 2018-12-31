Victory Resources (VR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Victory Resources Corp (CVE:VR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Victory Resources (CVE:VR)

Victory Resources Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Toni property covering an area of 1,620 hectares located in the historic Aspen Grove mining camp of south-central British Columbia.

