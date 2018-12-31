Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC) Given $4.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 198 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Virco Mfg. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Virco Mfg. worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

