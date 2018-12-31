Virtusa Co. (VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne Sells 1,480 Shares

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $60,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,149,612.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 320,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,173,000 after buying an additional 64,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,060,000 after buying an additional 310,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,352,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,343,000 after buying an additional 55,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,343,000 after buying an additional 55,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Virtusa by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

