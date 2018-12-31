Virtusa Co. (VRTU) CEO Sells $499,200.00 in Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,450,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRTU stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.59. 320,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter valued at $229,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 43.4% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/virtusa-co-vrtu-ceo-sells-499200-00-in-stock.html.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.