Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €220.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €220.00 ($255.81) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €206.00 ($239.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €192.56 ($223.91).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €138.92 ($161.53) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

