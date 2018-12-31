VoteCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $61.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $42,199.00 and $61.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.01508642 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00340233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00042589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00141595 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00028480 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00001205 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 45,247,250 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

