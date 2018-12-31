Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Receives $59.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.27.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 177,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $26,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,863 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 25.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,715,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 762,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter.
VOYA traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $40.01. 28,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,719. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
