W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Holdings Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $80.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

