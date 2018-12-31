Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $652,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 880,100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $107.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,363 shares of company stock worth $10,102,138. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

