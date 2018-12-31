Wedbush Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, December 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

URBN stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,903,000 after purchasing an additional 749,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,466,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,466,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 547.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.