Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hess (HES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hess (NYSE: HES):

12/26/2018 – Hess is no longer covered by analysts at MKM Partners.

12/19/2018 – Hess had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2018 – Hess was given a new $77.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Hess had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Hess was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Hess is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Hess is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Hess was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Hess was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Hess was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Hess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hess has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, located off the coast of Guyana. Also, Hess is among the leading producers of crude in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota. The company has interests in the best areas of the play. Notably, the company has interests in the best areas of the play. New output from Gulf of Mexico and Malaysia will further boost the company's production. Moreover, Hess has implemented a cost reduction program beginning 2018, which is likely to result in annual savings of $150 million. However, the company’s high debt is a cause of concern. Hess’ debt to capitalization ratio of 37.4% is higher than that of industry. Moreover, Hess has increased its 2018 capital expenditure by 5% to $2.1 billion from $2 billion in 2017. Although increasing capital spending amid improving oil prices looks attractive, the history for ROC investment is not at all favorable for investors.”

11/20/2018 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Hess had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Hess had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.30. 81,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.69%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 39.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 20.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,356,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

