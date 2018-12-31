Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/28/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/23/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $168.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “After lower-than-expected sales in 2017, Jazz’ sleep disorder drug, Xyrem witnessed improved volume trends in the first half. Management seems confident that Xyrem will continue to generate volume growth in 2018 and beyond. Jazz’s lead pipeline candidate JZP-110 complements its existing sleep disorder portfolio. Jazz is also actively evaluating business development deals to enhance its product line and pipeline. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Jazz has been facing supply constraints for its leukemia drug, Erwinaze, due to constrained manufacturing capacity. These supply challenges are expected to continue in 2018. Meanwhile, its newest drug Vyxeos performed below expectations and Jazz lowered its full-year outlook. Earnings estimates have gone down ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

11/8/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $219.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $208.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating and we are lowering our PT by $2 to $201 for JAZZ stock. We continue to believe management has positioned the company well for a solid financial performance in a post-Xyrem” world through innovation and diversification. We believe NT stock performance will be driven by potential FDA approval of solriamfetol and JZP-258 data in narcolepsy.””

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $467,460.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $31,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,755.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,434 shares of company stock valued at $951,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

