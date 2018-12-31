Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

Vonovia (ETR: VNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/31/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €42.55 ($49.48) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €51.60 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €42.55 ($49.48) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €51.60 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €42.55 ($49.48) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Vonovia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/6/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €52.60 ($61.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Vonovia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vonovia stock opened at €39.59 ($46.03) on Monday. Vonovia SE has a 12-month low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 12-month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.