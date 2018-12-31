WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 327.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCG. FMR LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 267.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,534,000 after purchasing an additional 959,928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 530.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,687 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 78.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,880,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 35.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 423,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,867,000 after purchasing an additional 109,804 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCG opened at $231.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.06 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

In related news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $256.35 per share, with a total value of $300,185.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,167. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

