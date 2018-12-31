Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.67% of Superior Industries International worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after buying an additional 208,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 67,943 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 46,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Superior Industries International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Joanne M. Finnorn bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,201 shares in the company, valued at $256,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Mcquay bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,365.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 103,683 shares of company stock worth $838,030. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

