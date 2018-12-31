Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 24,231 Shares of Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 24,231 Shares of Progress Software Corp (PRGS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/wells-fargo-company-mn-purchases-24231-shares-of-progress-software-corp-prgs.html.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.