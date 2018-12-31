Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,852,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 6.82% of Werner Enterprises worth $171,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $224,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $399,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

