West Bancorporation (WTBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

WTBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at $433,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

