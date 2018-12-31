Western Digital (WDC) Shares Gap Up to $36.74

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $36.74. Western Digital shares last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 6960310 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $106.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in Western Digital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank boosted its position in Western Digital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

