Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Receives $26.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 7,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.04. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Westlake Chemical Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lumpkins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $91,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,852.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angela A. Minas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,440.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,935 shares of company stock worth $1,294,827 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 373.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

