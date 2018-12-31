Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 373.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLKP opened at $23.47 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $756.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.70 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 14,944 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $347,597.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,866.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lumpkins purchased 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $91,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,852.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,935 shares of company stock worth $1,294,827 in the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

