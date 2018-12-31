Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.90% of Williams-Sonoma worth $153,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 4,049,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,135,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 713,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,131,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,374,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 642.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after buying an additional 846,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,623,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

