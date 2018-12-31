Winding Tree Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00004823 BTC on popular exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $218.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.02280809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00162615 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00205285 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026702 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,301,755 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

