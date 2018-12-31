WinToken Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (WIN)

WinToken (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One WinToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and FCoin. Over the last seven days, WinToken has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. WinToken has a market cap of $0.00 and $365.00 worth of WinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.02344702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00159854 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00200930 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027262 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027154 BTC.

About WinToken

WinToken was first traded on December 24th, 2017. WinToken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WinToken is medium.com/@winchainofficial. The official website for WinToken is www.winchainos.com. WinToken’s official Twitter account is @WAWLLET. The Reddit community for WinToken is /r/winchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WinToken Token Trading

WinToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

