WISDOMTREE TR/CHINESE YUAN STRATE (CYB) Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINESE YUAN STRATE (NYSEARCA:CYB) by 62.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINESE YUAN STRATE were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/CHINESE YUAN STRATE by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

CYB stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. WISDOMTREE TR/CHINESE YUAN STRATE has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $27.74.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

